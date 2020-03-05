Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP is a legal lion this week for helping PBS score a win in a #MeToo movement case, while Sullivan & Cromwell LLP landed among the legal lambs because Volkswagen must face punitive damages related to its "clean diesel" emissions scandal. Legal Lions Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP was victorious Wednesday when a Washington, D.C., jury found that PBS cut ties with talk show host Tavis Smiley because he had improper sexual relationships with subordinates and not because he's black. The jury ruled in PBS' favor on all counts following a trial on dueling contract breach claims with the ex-host,...

