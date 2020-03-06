House Dems Ask DC Circ. To Rethink McGahn Ruling

Law360, Washington (March 6, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- House Democrats urged the full D.C. Circuit on Friday to reexamine a divided panel’s decision last month blocking their subpoena for testimony from former White House Counsel Donald McGahn, warning their constitutional duty would be undermined if the ruling were to stand. "This unprecedented ruling compels the attention of the full court," lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee wrote in their petition for an en banc rehearing, adding that the 2-1 ruling curtails Congress’ ability to serve as a check on the executive branch. The Feb. 28 ruling, they added, would merely allow President Donald Trump to bolster his pledge to stonewall...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS