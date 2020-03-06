Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

House Dems Ask DC Circ. To Rethink McGahn Ruling

Law360, Washington (March 6, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- House Democrats urged the full D.C. Circuit on Friday to reexamine a divided panel’s decision last month blocking their subpoena for testimony from former White House Counsel Donald McGahn, warning their constitutional duty would be undermined if the ruling were to stand.

"This unprecedented ruling compels the attention of the full court," lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee wrote in their petition for an en banc rehearing, adding that the 2-1 ruling curtails Congress’ ability to serve as a check on the executive branch. The Feb. 28 ruling, they added, would merely allow President Donald Trump to bolster his pledge to stonewall...

