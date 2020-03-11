Lawyer Sues Barclays Insurance Unit For Legal Costs

Law360, London (March 11, 2020, 5:23 PM GMT) -- A lawyer is claiming £387,000 ($492,000) from Barclays Insurance in both costs and damages following a series of failed appeals in his employment discrimination case against the London borough where he once worked. Sebastian Townsend Ukegheson said in a High Court claim that Barclays had caused “mental distress and disappointment” after failing to fund a legal appeal against an earlier employment tribunal ruling that went in favor of his previous employer, the London Borough of Haringey. Ukegheson said he was employed as a “case worker” on his own appeal, rather than as a litigant in person, and was therefore eligible to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS