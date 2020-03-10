Tribunal Rejects Spanish Investor's Claims Against Peru

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- An arbitration tribunal squashed a Spanish investor’s claims seeking more than $120 million in damages against Peru over a deal to provide vehicle inspection services in the capital city of Lima. Lidercón S.L.’s claims largely centered on an exclusivity clause in a 2004 contract with Lima, a city concerned with traffic congestion and pollution, to build and operate inspection vehicle stations. It alleged Peru didn’t respect the provision, most notably when the country nationalized inspections in a 2008 law that prohibited exclusivity, according to an award issued Friday by an International Centre for Investment Disputes tribunal. The company said the value...

