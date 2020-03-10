Retailers Head To Top UK Court Over ATM Tax Fight

Law360, London (March 10, 2020, 4:41 PM GMT) -- Supermarket giants Tesco, Sainsbury’s and the Co-op Group are due to appear at the U.K.’s highest court Wednesday in a case that could have a significant impact on consumer access to cash, fighting to avoid millions of pounds worth of business property taxes for automated teller machines outside their stores. The retailers are seeking to quash an appeal brought by valuation officers appointed by HM Revenue and Customs. The officers want the Supreme Court to overturn a 2018 decision that found the supermarkets do not need to pay separate business rates on ATMs that are located in the outside walls of...

