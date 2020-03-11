Man Sentenced For Insurance Fraud After Faking Injury

Law360, London (March 11, 2020, 3:11 PM GMT) -- A man has been sentenced in a Wales court for making a fraudulent insurance claim after police caught him faking a leg injury on closed-circuit television footage, according to London police. Malcolm Harrison, 41, pled guilty to one count of fraud by false representation and was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and a two-year community order. He was also ordered to pay £1,000 ($1,280) in legal costs. Harrison was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on March 6. Detective Constable Joanne Farrell, who led the investigation for the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department, said Harrison has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS