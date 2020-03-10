NCA Faces £80M Wealth Order Fight Over London Mansion

Law360, London (March 10, 2020, 11:47 PM GMT) -- A London mansion tied to the former president of Kazakhstan was revealed as the latest target of the U.K.'s new anti-corruption powers at a court hearing in London on Tuesday. The National Crime Agency froze the "Billionaire's Row" home, which has an underground cinema and swimming pool, along with two other properties worth £80 million ($103 million) in total using an unexplained wealth order. The orders allow investigators to freeze assets if they suspect they were paid for by the proceeds of crime and order the owners to explain how they paid for them. The NCA’s use of the relatively new...

