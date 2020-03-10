$1B Fukushima Suit Belongs In Japan, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 11:32 PM EDT) -- General Electric Co. and Tokyo Electric Power Co. urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday not to resurrect a $1 billion lawsuit brought by U.S. sailors claiming they suffered radiation injuries during their response to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, saying the trial court correctly found the case belongs in Japan. During oral arguments, attorneys for GE and TEPCO argued against the sailors' assertion that a lower court should have allowed discovery and further briefing before determining that Japanese law should apply to their claims. David J. Weiner of Arnold & Porter, an attorney for GE, said the trial court got it...

