​​​​​​​Bill To Protect Native Women Advances In Congress

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Federal legislation aimed at strengthening law enforcement response to abductions and murders of Native American women progressed Wednesday, passing unanimously out of the House Judiciary Committee. Savanna’s Act, a version of which was first introduced in 2017, sets out requirements for better communication between tribes and federal agencies, as well as data collection standards for cases involving missing or murdered American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls. The act also allocates new U.S. Department of Justice funding to state, local and tribal law enforcement specifically to combat violence against Native women. "This legislation provides best practices in conducting searches for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS