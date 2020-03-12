The Term: Does The Supreme Court Favor The Rich?

Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.
This Week
S1, E21: Does The Supreme
Court Favor The Rich?
With the new coronavirus spreading throughout the U.S., Jimmy and Natalie discuss what impact it's been having on the court and the justices. On Thursday, the Supreme Court closed to the public until further notice.
Next, Jimmy explains the Supreme Court’s Wednesday order that allows the Trump administration to continue sending migrants back to Mexico while their immigration court cases proceed.
Then, Natalie lays out how the court has taken up a new juvenile life sentence case this week, after the high-profile D.C. sniper case — which also involved someone sentenced to life as a juvenile — was mooted a few weeks back.
Finally, the team has a conversation with journalist Adam Cohen about how his deep dive into 50 years' worth of the court’s decisions led him to the conclusion that the court has leanings against the interests of the poor. We talk about the court’s changing composition, key Supreme Court cases that have impacted the poor and the issue of economic diversity on the bench.
