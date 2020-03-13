Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Canadian Football Star Latest To Cop Plea In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360, Boston (March 13, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT) -- A former Canadian Football League player on Friday admitted to working with the mastermind in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal to have someone take tests in place of his sons, becoming the 32nd defendant to plead guilty in the high-profile case.

David Sidoo offered a series of quiet responses as he was questioned by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton and formally pled guilty to a single wire fraud conspiracy count. Working with William "Rick" Singer, the hub of the nationwide conspiracy, Sidoo paid $200,000 so Singer could have test-taking whiz Mark Riddell, who has also admitted guilt, take the...

