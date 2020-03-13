Clean Water Act Doesn't Cover SF Bay Site, EPA Tells Court

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told a federal court that 1,300 acres of salt ponds near San Francisco Bay aren't covered under the Clean Water Act because they have been developed and that the agency doesn't need to issue federal permits for building on the area. The EPA moved for summary judgment in its favor Thursday against claims by environmental groups and California that it improperly determined the CWA doesn't apply to salt ponds in Redwood City, California, owned by a Cargill Inc. affiliate. The EPA said the Redwood City salt pond determination is in line with the legal precedent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS