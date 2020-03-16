Claims Court Finds $470M Air Force Deal Lawfully Awarded

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has tossed a challenge to a $470 million Air Force station maintenance and support deal, finding the government properly evaluated the past work experience, price reasonableness and best value of contract proposals. Judge Nancy B. Firestone rejected Defense Base Services Inc.'s contentions that the U.S. Air Force strayed from its own contract proposal guidelines by awarding the 12-year contract to a less-experienced and more expensive competitor. The Air Force properly determined that Arizona-based ASRC Communications Ltd. had "somewhat relevant" experience making it equipped to provide facilities support services to the Pacific Air Forces stations in...

