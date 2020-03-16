Insurer Dodges Bill For Residential Building Repair Costs

Law360, London (March 16, 2020, 4:32 PM GMT) -- A Lloyd’s of London syndicate has avoided having to pay out nearly £1 million ($1.2 million) to more than 250 apartment owners in a Bristol development for construction damage, after a London judge dismissed the claim Monday. Judge Mark Pelling said the property owners filed their suit against Liberty Corporate Capital Ltd. too late, so it was barred under the statute of limitation. They had been seeking indemnity for the cost of repairs to damage from water leaks coming from the building’s rooftop running track and glass-capped atrium. The judge ended up siding with the insurer, which had filed an application...

