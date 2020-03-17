Penn State Wants Ex-Football Player's Hazing Suit Spiked

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania State University has told a federal court it wasn't liable in a freshman football player's hazing lawsuit in part because the teammates who allegedly harassed him and sexually assaulted him were the same age as the plaintiff and didn't meet the definition of "hazing" under state law. While Isaiah Humphries' lawsuit claimed the university and head coach James Franklin did nothing as his teammates sexually hazed him and others, the university said in a motion to dismiss Monday that the teammates were from the same recruiting class, not "upperclassmen" as Humphries alleged, and they therefore didn't meet the Pennsylvania anti-hazing...

