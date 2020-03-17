DC District Delays Proceedings Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued an order late Monday postponing court proceedings, but said that federal trial and bankruptcy courts in D.C. will remain open with limited operations "to support essential functions." The criminal duty magistrate judge will continue conducting proceedings utilizing videoconference capabilities for detained defendants "when feasible."
The judge pointed out that restrictions recently placed on public gatherings, including a declared state of emergency March 11 by the D.C. government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to cancel or postpone mass gatherings reflect the "seriousness of the need to combat the community spread of the virus."
Before Monday’s order, the court was having difficulty obtaining an "adequate spectrum" of prospective jurors due to concerns about their health and safety, the judge said.
The judge added that individual judges presiding over nonjury trial proceedings, including court hearings, settlement conferences and grand jury sessions, are allowed to issue orders directing that those proceedings be held through teleconference, videoconference or in-person on or before April 17.
Judge Howell's order came as a growing number of federal courthouses nationwide across the country are announcing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by restricting public access and altering their procedures. The most dramatic move came Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court postponed oral arguments scheduled for this month's session. The high court closed to tourists last week until further notice.
The D.C. Circuit, which is housed at The E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse with the D.C district and bankruptcy courts, is set to hear arguments in two cases Friday. The circuit court instructed attorneys last week not to come to the courthouse if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms or symptoms of COVID-19. The notice also advised arguing attorneys to limit the attendance of co-counsel and support staff at oral argument "as much as possible."
D.C. Circuit Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan and Judge Howell said in a joint statement Friday that access to the courthouse is limited to judges, court staff, members of the media and visitors with official business with the courts.
--Editing by Alyssa Miller.
