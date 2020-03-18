German Financial Regulator Allows Remote Audits

Law360, London (March 18, 2020, 2:09 PM GMT) -- Germany’s financial regulator said Wednesday that accounting companies will be temporarily allowed to complete audits of businesses remotely to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus. The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, known as BaFin, said that auditors will not have to conduct on-site inspections when checking company accounts. German companies must therefore ensure that the documents required by auditors are made available electronically. And BaFin said that it will allow accountants to breach account deadlines without formally notifying the regulator if a full remote audit is not possible because they do not have sufficient electronic access to all documents that they require....

