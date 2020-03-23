Clinic Owner Lays Claim To Interest In Dispute Against Funds

Law360, London (March 23, 2020, 5:43 PM GMT) -- The owner of an in-vitro fertilization clinic has staked his claim to interest payments on £42.5 million ($48.2 million) he said two private equity funds owe him after they brought a dispute over the construction of a loan agreement. Mohammed Taranissi and his IVF clinic, ARGC Topco Ltd., called on the High Court in London to validate a letter that he said he entered into with CBPE Capital Fund VIII A and B in December 2013. The senior consultant gynecologist claims he is owed 70% of the interest on £45.2 million outstanding under two loan notes issued by ARGC Topco. But the...

