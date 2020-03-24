Hotelier’s Counterclaim ‘Unsustainable,’ Investment Co. Says

Law360, London (March 24, 2020, 5:19 PM GMT) -- An Irish investment company has fought back on a breach of contract claim filed by the luxury hotelier it is suing over outstanding loan fees, arguing that the action should be struck out because there is no right to sue. Adare Finance DAC said in a new filing with the High Court in London that French businessman Michel Ohayon gave up any rights to file a claim arising out of the loans at the heart of the lawsuit against him, due to a deed of termination that came into effect in October. “The counterclaim is unsustainable in law,” Adare Finance said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS