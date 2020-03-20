Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Bid To Dismiss Tribe's Treaty Suit Gets Greenlight

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A federal court has granted Washington state's bid to dismiss a Snoqualmie Indian Tribe suit seeking to affirm that it signed a treaty giving it tribal hunting and gathering rights, saying a previous fishing rights case found that the tribe can't benefit from the treaty.

U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton granted Washington's motion to dismiss Wednesday, ruling that he agreed with the state that he should apply a Ninth Circuit ruling that the modern-day federally recognized Snoqualmie tribe is a different organization than the tribe that signed and claimed rights under the 1855 Point Elliott Treaty.

"Because the factual issue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!