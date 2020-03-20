Wash. Bid To Dismiss Tribe's Treaty Suit Gets Greenlight

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A federal court has granted Washington state's bid to dismiss a Snoqualmie Indian Tribe suit seeking to affirm that it signed a treaty giving it tribal hunting and gathering rights, saying a previous fishing rights case found that the tribe can't benefit from the treaty. U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton granted Washington's motion to dismiss Wednesday, ruling that he agreed with the state that he should apply a Ninth Circuit ruling that the modern-day federally recognized Snoqualmie tribe is a different organization than the tribe that signed and claimed rights under the 1855 Point Elliott Treaty. "Because the factual issue...

