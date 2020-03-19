Bankers Found Guilty In German Cum-Ex Trial, Spared Jail

Law360, London (March 19, 2020, 1:36 PM GMT) -- The state court in the German city of Bonn found two former Hypovereinsbank bankers guilty of tax evasion linked to cum-ex trades, but spared the men jail, instead sentencing them to probation, according to a court statement. The court said late Wednesday that one of the defendants, a 42-year-old British citizen, was found guilty of 10 counts of tax evasion as well as one count of abetting tax evasion. The defendant was given a sentence of one year and 10 months, but the court said that sentence would be served on probation. The defendant would also have to forfeit €14 million...

