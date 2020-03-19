Customer Experience Tech Biz Raises $100M To Spur Growth

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- UserTesting Inc. on Thursday said it raised $100 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Insight Partners, as the customer experience technology company looks to further develop its platform and speed overseas expansion. California-based UserTesting said it hopes to use the funds to grow its footprint in Europe and Asia after opening a new office in the U.K. last year. The company also announced the acquisition of Teston, a European company that offers user experience testing in a range of languages, including German, Norwegian and Swedish. "[Teston] has built a playbook for localization that will enable us to...

