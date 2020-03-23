'Revenge Porn' Case Judge Censured, Exits Leadership Role

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court censured a judge Monday for making discourteous remarks in a revenge porn case, where he called a woman's bid to get her boyfriend's wife to return racy photos "baloney" and advised the wife to dump the "knucklehead" and take half his pension. Judge Alberto Rivas volunteered to step down as Middlesex County's assignment judge, according to a New Jersey courts news release Monday, after the state's high court agreed with the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct's recommendation to censure him. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner on Monday appointed Superior Court Judge Michael Toto, criminal presiding judge in...

