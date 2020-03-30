Air Products Buys 5 Hydrogen Plants For $530M

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Air Products has reached a deal to purchase five hydrogen production plants from New Jersey-based PBF Energy for $530 million, the companies said Monday. The deal is for so-called hydrogen steam methane reformer, or SMR, plants. The properties are located in Torrance and Martinez, California, and Delaware City, Delaware, Air Products said Monday. The properties have a combined roughly 300 million standard cubic feet of production per day, according to Air Products. Under the terms of the deal, Air Products will also supply hydrogen to PBF Energy on a long-term basis, the companies said Monday. “With this acquisition, not only do...

