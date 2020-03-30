Legal & General Gets Court OK To Halt Planned Biz Transfer

Law360, London (March 30, 2020, 8:01 PM BST) -- A London judge refused Monday to indicate whether he was inclined to approve Legal & General's proposed transfer of business to another insurer, after the companies applied for an adjournment on the court’s approval amid the uncertainty of COVID-19. Judge Antony Zacaroli said that circumstances could change between now and whenever he will be called on again to deliver his decision on the sale and proposed transfer of Legal and General Assurance Society Ltd.’s traditional insurance-based savings, pensions, life and “with profits” business to ReAssure Ltd. The two insurers had asked for a delay, arguing that it could be detrimental to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS