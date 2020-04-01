UK Supreme Court Says VAT A Question For Top EU Court

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Whether an online vitamin company can deduct value-added tax on postal services is a matter for the European Court of Justice, the U.K. Supreme Court held Wednesday, saying European Union law on the matter is unclear. The case concerns the vitamin company Zipvit and its contract with the Royal Mail, which required the company to pay the commercial price of the service plus any VAT that was chargeable. Both Royal Mail and Zipvit thought commercial supply was exempt from VAT, so Zipvit wasn't charged for it, according to the court. But the European Court of Justice subsequently ruled that a supply of...

