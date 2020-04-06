PrivatBank Brings $5.5B Claim In Cyprus Against Ex-Owners

Law360, London (April 6, 2020, 6:05 PM BST) -- PrivatBank said late Sunday that it has brought a $5.5 billion claim in the Cypriot courts against its former owners for their alleged part in fraudulent loan schemes that funneled over $2 million out of Ukraine’s largest lender to Cyprus. PrivatBank said its suit accuses Igor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Bogolyubov in Cyprus of perpetuating the schemes, which it said had “all the hallmarks of fraud and money laundering.” The lender, which required a $5.5 billion government infusion after it was nationalized in 2016, is also suing former senior executive Timur Novikov and two Cypriot companies, PrimeCap (Cyprus) Ltd. and Duxton Holdings...

