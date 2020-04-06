Wilson Sonsini Steers MaxLinear’s $150M Buy Of Intel Assets

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Technology company MaxLinear said Monday it will acquire Intel’s home internet connection platform in a $150 million deal steered by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC. California-based MaxLinear Inc. said the purchase of Intel Corp.’s Home Gateway platform assets will complement its existing offerings and expand its revenue opportunities. MaxLinear provides technology for home, wired and wireless infrastructure. The Intel division’s portfolio includes wi-fi and ethernet access point products as well as its home gateway software products, according to the announcement. MaxLinear CEO Kishore Seendripu praised the acquisition in a statement. “These assets add significant scale to our entire business while...

