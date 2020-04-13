Armstrong Teasdale Nabs Former Payless Employment Atty

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Armstrong Teasdale LLP has scooped up a former in-house attorney from Payless ShoeSource with expertise in areas ranging from discrimination litigation to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Ramona Palmer-Eason will work out of Armstrong Teasdale's Kansas City, Missouri, office as partner, the firm said in an April 7 announcement. Palmer-Eason told Law360 on Monday that she wanted to work in private practice and that she believed her 20 years of in-house experience will enable her to provide insight into the practical issues businesses face. On top of that, she noted that the shoe retailer itself had been an Armstrong Teasdale...

