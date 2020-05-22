Goodwin Group Combines Life Sciences, Real Estate Groups

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 1:13 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has created a new practice to further align the expertise of its real estate and life sciences attorneys as they work to help meet the real estate and manufacturing needs of some of their clients. Goodwin's new group — dubbed 'PropSci' — is co-led by corporate life sciences partner Danielle Lauzon and partner Andy Sucoff of its real estate group and includes nearly 300 attorneys from its offices around the world, the firm said. Goodwin said PropSci is the first of its kind among large global law firms and is meant to help companies at the convergence of...

