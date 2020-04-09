Financial Ombudsman Starts Getting COVID-19 Complaints

The Financial Ombudsman Service, the body tasked with resolving complaints between British consumers and their financial service providers, said Wednesday in its 2020 budget report that the coronavirus outbreak will add to the complexity of its caseload.
The watchdog said that it has already received complaints related to the crisis, which has now infected more than a million people worldwide.
“These cases have so far ranged from disputes over insurance claims made as a result of the pandemic, including travel and business protection insurance, to concerns around lenders’ treatment of customers unable to pay mortgages and other debts,” the ombudsman said in a report.
The watchdog also said it expects to see a 12% rise in new complaints this year about pensions and other investments.
The ombudsman has been fielding an increasing number of complaints about pension funds since the government introduced controversial legislation in 2015 that allowed savers to move their money around more freely.
The pensions freedom legislation allowed scammers to prey on savers by convincing them to move their pension pots out of defined benefit schemes and into riskier investments.
The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday that fraud has increased since the U.K. government introduced the new rules. The relaxation of the rules meant that consumers were given “additional responsibility for complex investment decisions.”
The ombudsman’s report comes after the FCA announced Tuesday that the dispute resolution body would increase fees by 83%, from £45.9 million ($57 million) to £83.9 million.
The body said it needs to increase its fees because the cases it is handling are becoming more complex, and this trend will continue with the expected spike in COVID-19 related complaints.
The coronavirus outbreak has rattled the insurance and financial services industries.
Almost half of major insurers in the U.K. have pulled travel insurance products amid the chaos, consumer rights group Which? Said in April.
Lawmakers have urged insurers to clarify their positions on coverage during the outbreak, and the FCA wrote to insurers this month urging them to show fairness and flexibility when assessing claims connected to coronavirus.
The Central Bank of Ireland has instructed insurers to prioritize the interests of consumers after being called on to intervene by a consumer rights group.
--Additional reporting by Najiyya Budaly. Editing by Rebecca Flanagan.
