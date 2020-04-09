Calif. Insurer Fights $21M Jury Verdict, $6M Fee Award

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Cypress Insurance Co. asked a Georgia federal court Wednesday to hold rare oral arguments on post-trial motions regarding a $21 million award for the family of a pedestrian run over by a trucker, saying a $6 million special verdict for legal fees should be argued orally because it “equates to paying counsel at a rate of $5,500 an hour.” The insurer wants oral argument on motions for judgment as a matter of law or for a new trial after a jury awarded $21 million in February to the family of Kip Holland. Holland died on Dec. 8, 2016, after being hit...

