Tribal Court No Option For Bingo Hall Fall Suit, Tex. Man Says

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Houston man has urged a federal judge to rule that he can sue the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas over injuries he sustained in a fall at the tribe’s electronic bingo facility, saying the tribe was offering illegal gambling and he could not bring his claims in the tribe’s own court because it is “either dysfunctional or non-existent.” Burrel Jones alleged in a complaint Thursday that he suffered a broken wrist and other injuries in a fall on what he said was an improperly designed staircase at the tribe’s Naskila Gaming facility in Livingston, Texas, northeast of Houston. Jones said that...

