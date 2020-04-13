GCM Grosvenor Rakes In $540M For PE Co-Investment Fund

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based alternative asset manager GCM Grosvenor said Monday that it has finalized a $540 million co-investment fund that will make middle market investments alongside private equity firms in industries including infrastructure and real estate. The fund, called GCM Grosvenor Co-Investment Opportunities Fund II, received capital from a group of investors that includes public and corporate pension plans, financial institutions and family offices spread across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, according to a statement. Specifically, the fund will pursue buyout co-investments alongside private equity sponsors, with a primary focus on the middle market. Over the last two years, GCM...

