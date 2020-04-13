NYC Biz Leaders Urge Virus Relief In Sales, Property Taxes

In a letter to New York federal, state and city leaders, the business groups said measures taken by governments to stop the spread of the coronavirus have been felt across New York City with a profound impact on families, communities and the economy. The groups represent industries including restaurants, nightlife, retail, real estate, economic development and technology.
The groups said that hundreds of thousands of employees have been laid off or furloughed, and that small businesses face pressure in either keeping them employed or eventually rehiring them.
Thus, “industry leaders have joined together in support of a plan we agree will help save thousands of small businesses that make up the economic and social fabric of New York City,” the letter said.
Among the proposals, the groups asked that leaders consider allowing small businesses to convert, or revert, sales and use tax collections into grants. The measure would give those businesses an immediate cash flow and help stimulate the economy, the letter said.
“We recognize the state and city of New York face significant budgetary constraints," the letter said. "Nonetheless, we recommend investigating the fiscal implications of converting restaurants, nightlife establishments and retail stores’ sales tax collection into grants.”
The groups also recommended that property tax deductions be made available for landlords that “provide rent concessions to their tenants.”
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, businesses and property owners face significant challenges," the letter said, referring to the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
"The majority of businesses in New York City have been mandated by the government to close (or limit their operations), and many therefore cannot pay their rent,” the letter said.
The letter was sent to the state’s U.S. congressional delegation, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state Senate and Assembly, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Council.
Groups signing onto the letter were the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, NYC BID Association, New York City Hospitality Alliance, NYS Latino Restaurant, Bar & Lounge Association, New York State Restaurant Association, Queens Chamber of Commerce, Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, Tech:NYC and Real Estate Board of New York.
Governments face expected fiscal crunches caused by severe measures to stop the spread of the virus. State leaders recently passed a $177 billion state budget that gave Cuomo the power to make ongoing spending cuts in light of projected state tax revenue drops of $10 billion to $15 billion. The budget also authorizes about $11 billion in borrowing related to short-term liquidity needs because of the change in the state’s income tax filing dates to July 15.
In mid-March, estimates from New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer found the city could lose at least $3.2 billion in tax revenue over the proceeding six months as a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus and public health measures.
New York lawmakers have also recently introduced several bills that would provide tax relief amid the pandemic, including measures to allow deferring or suspending property tax payments and extending some tax abatement deadlines.
State and city leaders didn’t respond immediately to requests for comment Monday.
