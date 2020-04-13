Fired GM Worker Can't Revive Sex Bias Suit At 6th Circ.

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed General Motors' summary judgment win Monday, nixing an appeal by a former employee claiming she suffered sex discrimination, retaliation, a hostile work environment and lost her job after reporting a white male supervisor's improper treatment of women at a GM technical center. U.S. Circuit Judge Karen Nelson Moore wrote in an unpublished opinion on behalf of the panel that "one instance of scapegoating during a three-year tenure does not permit an inference of discrimination.” Judge Moore wrote that following the panel's de novo review of the Michigan federal judge's grant of summary judgment and...

