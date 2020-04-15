Fla. Lawyers Sued For Real Estate Deal Racketeering

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The former business partners of a group of firms that bought valuable real estate near Orlando International Airport have accused their ex-colleagues in Florida federal court of racketeering, saying the group's lawyers conspired with it to defraud the former partners of $16 million. Chittranjan K. Thakkar, his firms Niloy & Rohan LLC, Orlando Gateway Hospitality LLC, and related firms and individuals allege that ex-colleagues M. Carson Good, Good Gateway LLC, and lawyers Clay M. Townsend and James Balletta banded together to further a conspiracy of false oaths and changing facts to fraudulently obtain favorable court judgments in three states against the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS