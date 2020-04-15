Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Lawyers Sued For Real Estate Deal Racketeering

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The former business partners of a group of firms that bought valuable real estate near Orlando International Airport have accused their ex-colleagues in Florida federal court of racketeering, saying the group's lawyers conspired with it to defraud the former partners of $16 million.

Chittranjan K. Thakkar, his firms Niloy & Rohan LLC, Orlando Gateway Hospitality LLC, and related firms and individuals allege that ex-colleagues M. Carson Good, Good Gateway LLC, and lawyers Clay M. Townsend and James Balletta banded together to further a conspiracy of false oaths and changing facts to fraudulently obtain favorable court judgments in three states against the...

