11th Circ. Revives Carnival Cruise Injury Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday revived a passenger's suit against Carnival Cruise Line over an allegedly unsafe walkway, ruling that a reasonable jury could conclude that the cruise line was negligent and failed to warn passengers of tripping hazards in the walkway. The appeals court reversed a summary judgment order in favor of Carnival and said the district court erred in finding that the dangers of the curved walkway — between a railing and pool lounge chairs — were open and obvious. And even if the dangers were open and obvious, this conclusion would not automatically defeat plaintiff Elaine Carroll's negligence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS