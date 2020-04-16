Sellers Brand Ag Co. Investors' Del. Fraud Suit 'Stale'

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a private equity investor and two officers of an agricultural commodities business that slumped badly before and after its nearly $300 million sale in December 2015 told Delaware's Chancery Court on Thursday that the buyers waited too long to pursue more than $150 million in fraud and related damages. During a dismissal argument held by teleconference, NGP X US Holdings LP and Agspring LLC officials Randal Linville and Bradley K. Clark told Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard that three-year statutes of limitations bar Agspring, its successors and four investors from pursuing post-deal fraud, breach-of-contract and -fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment...

