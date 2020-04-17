Wilmington Trust Inks $19.5M Deal To End ESOP Class Action

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 11:19 AM EDT) -- Delaware-based money management firm Wilmington Trust has agreed to pay $19.5 million to settle an ERISA class action accusing it of letting an energy company's employee stock ownership plan shell out millions more than it needed to in a $375.5 million stock purchase. If approved, the deal outlined in a motion for preliminary settlement approval filed Thursday would wrap up litigation claiming Wilmington Trust breached its fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by bungling its oversight of a two-part stock sale that transferred ownership of Martin Resource Management Corp. to the Texas oil company's employees by 2013....

