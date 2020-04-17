FCA Mulls Payment Freezes On High-Cost Credit Amid Crisis

The measures are designed to reduce the burden of interest building up on high-cost credit products including payday loans, rent-to-own agreements and pawnbroking, the Financial Conduct Authority said.
'We are very aware of the continued struggle people are facing as a result of the pandemic,” Christopher Woolard, interim chief executive at the FCA, said.
Woolard added that the measures would provide “much needed relief to consumers during these difficult times.” The outbreak has infected more than 100,000 people in the country and brought much of life to a standstill.
The proposals would require lenders to provide a three-month payment freeze on car finance to owners who are having temporary difficulties making payments. The proposals also advise companies not to take steps toward ending an agreement or repossessing vehicles during the public health crisis.
Businesses offering buy-now pay-later contracts, rent-to-own contracts or pawnbroking services should also give consumers a three-month payment freeze, the watchdog said.
Firms will still be able to earn interest during this freeze. But the watchdog added that “in the event that a customer requires full forbearance that interest should be waived.”
Payday lenders would be expected to freeze interest payments for one month for consumers facing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic.
At the end of the one-month freeze, payday lenders should allow the borrower to make the deferred payment in an affordable way, the FCA said, such as in small installments. Payday lenders would not be allowed to accrue interest during this time.
The regulator said the shorter freeze for payday lenders reflects the shorter length of most contracts.
“For most of these proposals, firms and consumers should consider the amount of interest which may build up, and balance this against the need for immediate temporary support,” Woolard said. “If a payment freeze isn’t in the customer’s interests, firms should offer an alternative solution, potentially including the waiving of interest and charges or rescheduling the term of the loan."
Friday’s proposals would build on measures introduced by the FCA this month, which encouraged banks to introduce payment freezes for customers struggling to pay off credit cards and loans during the pandemic.
They include freezes of up to three months for customers who fallen ill, been laid off or furloughed.
--Additional reporting by Najiyya Budaly. Editing by Ed Harris.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.