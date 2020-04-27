Insurer Says Homeowners Too Late Bringing £5.6M Claims

Law360, London (April 27, 2020, 4:15 PM BST) -- A group of London homeowners seeking £5.6 million ($6.9 million) in damages for alleged construction faults in their block of flats has missed the two-year limit to claim on structural defects policies, an insurance company has said. East West Insurance Co. Ltd. said in an April 16 defense filing that the owners of 13 apartments in north London did not submit complaints about construction defects within two years of the effective dates of their policies, which was a requirement for claiming on the cover. The 20 individuals in the building of 52 homes, known as West Heath Place, filed a lawsuit...

