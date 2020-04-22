Sweden Fines Insurer Skandia Liv $3.5M For Capital Breaches

Law360, London (April 22, 2020, 11:55 AM BST) -- Sweden’s financial watchdog said Wednesday that it has fined Skandia Liv 35 million Swedish krona ($3.5 million) for mistakes the insurer made in calculating capital requirements that exposed its policyholders to risk. The Stockholm-based regulator said it hit the Swedish life assurance company with a fine of 35 million Swedish krona ($3.5 million). (AP) The regulator said it hit Skandia Liv with a penalty and a warning after finding that the Swedish life assurance company did not consider the risk of customers canceling their policies early when it calculated their capital holdings. Capital requirements ensure that insurance groups have enough money to...

