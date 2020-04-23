France Is 3rd EU Nation To Deny Crisis Aid To Tax Haven Cos.

Law360, London (April 23, 2020, 2:26 PM BST) -- France will become the third European Union country to adopt a law banning COVID-19 state aid relief to companies registered in tax havens, after an amendment to the country's emergency pandemic measures was passed into law Thursday. The French Senate adopted an amendment on Wednesday to the finance bill, which provides loans and grants to companies dealing with the impact of the coronavirus-related economic meltdown, blocking access to the aid to companies that are registered in tax havens. The draft was passed into law by the committee of seven members of the French lower chamber and seven from the Senate....

