UK Banks, Phone Cos. Fight To Stop Pandemic Scammers

The collaboration has resulted in 400 sender IDs being blocked from use, including 70 specifically over scamming connected to COVID-19.
Banking trade body UK Finance is working with Mobile UK, a body representing mobile phone companies, on the project. The country’s National Cyber Security Centre is also involved.
The initiative is designed to protect against so-called spoofing, in which fraudsters mask their number behind a well-known brand identity to convince people to pass over their bank details.
“Banks are joining forces with other industries and law enforcement to protect the public from cruel coronavirus scams,” Katy Worobec, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, said. “We would urge consumers to be on their guard against criminals exploiting the COVID-19 outbreak to commit fraud."
The so-called mobile ecosystem forum has developed a “white list” of protected sender IDs, which limits the ability of scammers to send messages with the same identity as a brand or government department. Some 172 brands are protected on the list, including 50 banks and government entities.
The initiative has been live since July last year, but has widened in scope following the coronavirus crisis, which has seen government agencies send crucial information over the lockdown to people by text.
Scam texts have been sent using the sender ID of +Gov_UK instead of the genuine UK_Gov. Others tell people that they have been recorded leaving their house on three occasions the previous day, urging them to pay fines of £35 ($42) via a link that leads to a nongovernmental website.
Ian Levy, technical director at the National Cyber Security Centre, a government agency, said the campaign is “yielding promising results.”
“The U.K. government’s recent mass-text campaign on COVID-19 has demonstrated the need for such industry collaboration in order to protect consumers from these kind of scams,” Levy said.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused a spike in the number of similar online scams. The NCSC said Tuesday it took down 2,000 online scams last month that sought to exploit people’s heightened anxiety over the crisis.
