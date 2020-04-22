Feds' Seafood Ban To Protect Porpoise Ends Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade agreed Wednesday that the government's ban on the import of Mexican seafood caught with nets that can also kill a small, endangered porpoise, brings an end to a suit launched by conservation groups that went up to the Federal Circuit. In a 12-page opinion, CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann granted a bid from the Natural Resources Defense Council, Center for Biological Diversity and Animal Welfare Institute to voluntarily dismiss their suit that accused the federal government of flouting the Marine Mammal Protection Act when it comes to the vaquita species, of which fewer than 10...

