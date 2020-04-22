Okla. Says Low Oil Prices May Make Drilling 'Economic Waste'

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma regulators on Wednesday issued an emergency order saying continued oil production amidst volatile and plummeting prices may constitute “economic waste,” granting companies leeway to halt or reduce output. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission order came in response to an emergency request from LPD Energy Co LLC and is intended to reassure oil companies that they can suspend or reduce production on wells without threatening their leases. The 2-0 vote comes as oil-producing states are scrambling to figure out how to respond to plummeting oil prices and a glut of supply. Commissioner Dana Murphy said there was no way producers could have...

