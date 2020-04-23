Indian Tycoon Fights Contempt Findings Over Bank Letter

Law360, London (April 23, 2020, 4:14 PM BST) -- An Indian businessman urged an English appeals court Thursday to overturn findings he violated an injunction by "disparaging" executives of the razor blade company he helped build, saying his criticism was directed at a private equity fund he blamed for destroying the business. An attorney for Rakesh Malhotra told judges for the Court of Appeal that he was attacking the private equity investor Actis LLP when he penned a letter complaining that the management of the shaving giant Super-Max “is complete anarchy.” The businessman is fighting Super-Max’s bid to commit him to prison after a lower court held that the letter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS