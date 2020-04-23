'Life Is Too Short' So Atty Cedes Clients In Chiquita DQ Fight

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The lead attorney representing families of banana farmers accusing Chiquita Brands International Inc. of funding terrorist groups in South America voluntarily stepped away from clients he shared with a lawyer calling for his disqualification, telling a Florida federal court Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic "has sharply emphasized that life is too short." Terrence Collingsworth of International Rights Advocates was accused of failing to establish an attorney-client relationship with more than 140 plaintiffs, bribing witnesses and later posting confidential material in response to the disqualification bid brought by his co-counsel Paul Wolf. A hearing on Wolf's motion to disqualify Collingsworth was set...

