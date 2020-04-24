BBC Wins £5M Suit Over Sony Warehouse Riot Blaze

Law360, London (April 24, 2020, 3:49 PM BST) -- Sony will have to pay £5 million ($6.1 million) to three BBC subsidiaries for damage to a warehouse that was set ablaze during the London riots in 2011, as a judge ruled on Friday that the company had failed to properly protect the building. Judge Finola O’Farrell ruled in favor of BBC Worldwide Ltd. and two other BBC subsidiaries, which had argued that Sony DADC Europe had breached its contract with the broadcaster by failing to assess the risk to the warehouse in north London, of intruders or fire. Rioters broke in during the unrest and threw petrol bombs inside the...

